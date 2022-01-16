No pain in the abdomen of appendicitis, recognize the dangerous symptoms!

- Advertisement -

The appendix is ​​a small sac-like organ attached to the colon at the junction of the large intestine and the small intestine. The appendix is ​​a useless organ of our body. However, this organ is the cause of suspicion in the lives of about 5 percent of the world’s people.

This problem of the appendix is ​​known as appendicitis. For example, appendicitis can lead to death if surgery is not performed on time or problems are not detected in time. That is why in medical science it is interpreted as ‘Surgical Emergency’. So the problem of appendicitis should never be neglected. Let’s find out now why appendicitis occurs.

What is appendicitis and why?

If food particles or dirt enter the appendix for any reason, there is a lack of blood and nutrients. Not only this, with the help of different types of germs infections spread. As a result, there is a pain in the appendix.

Signs and symptoms of appendicitis:

1) Abdominal pain. Usually, the pain starts at the navel and spreads to the lower right side of the abdomen,

2) loss of appetite or hunger,

3) Nausea,

4) Vomiting,

5) Increased problems with diarrhea or constipation,

6) Feeling of fever. However, in this case, the body temperature is not too high,

6) If the appendix ruptures for any reason, severe pain is felt all over the abdomen and the abdomen becomes swollen.

If you notice any of these symptoms in yourself, contact your doctor immediately. Because, if the appendix ruptures for any reason, it becomes almost impossible to save the patient. So it is important to be aware of the symptoms of appendicitis beforehand.