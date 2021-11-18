That is why there is acne on the forehead

If the forehead is not bad, acne occurs on the forehead for various reasons. And whatever happens to the forehead, acne can be cured.

- Advertisement -

Acne can be caused by the accumulation of dirt, oils, and cosmetics on the skin. Acne can also be caused by stress, hormonal problems, puberty, or side effects of medications.

There is no substitute for keeping the skin clean to reduce acne.

According to a report published in Femina.in, there are some useful ways to reduce acne.

Keep the face clean: To clean the face, the skin should be washed with a suitable face wash. It helps to remove dirt, oil, and other cosmetics from the skin.

Regular use of moisturizer: After cleansing the face, gently apply moisturizer on the skin. It is beneficial to use an oil-free moisturizer to prevent hair follicle blockage.

Regular adherence to skincare steps: Understand the skin type and use face wash, toner, moisturizer, sunscreen and serum, and essential oil. These steps help to remove dirt, bacteria from the skin and reduce acne and blemishes.

Medication use: It is better to use anti-acne ointment rich in salicylic acid, retinol, benzoyl peroxide, or resorcinol.

If there is too much acne on the skin, it is not advisable to use anything without the advice of a doctor.

Home remedies work best for such problems. These are readily available, affordable, and secure.

Aloe vera gel, green tea bag, and tea tree oil are some of the effective home remedies.

Eating habits: There is a link between acne and eating habits. Some foods such as dairy products, carbohydrates, hard fried foods, wrapped foods, refined grains, and sugar, and oily foods play a role in acne.

Seek expert advice

Most people have acne which is temporary and gets better with time. However, if the level of acne is severe and chronic, then it is necessary to take the advice of a dermatologist.