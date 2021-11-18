The romantic story is a beautiful story of love. You will feel much better in the fall. Let’s read the romantic story. You will find many more romantic stories in the next posts on this site.

Sophia, give me some water. It is very hot today. On top of that, I was exhausted while walking. If I had been sitting in a rickshaw on the road, this tuition would have been missed. Sophia stood up at my words. Before I could say anything, Sophia said.

“Sir, do you need anything else?”

– No mom, just a glass of cold water. Sophia didn’t stop anymore. I went to fetch water for sir. Sophia. Of course, I read a few more besides her, but why the love for her is a little too much. She is a little girl. She falls in class four. I especially like her words. Did you ask for water?

The girl’s face is angry. In fact, I understand the relation of her anger with asking for water. Emma, Sophia’s elder sister. I did not think. I do not really understand what is happening.

Besides, I did not ask him for water. I asked you. Meanwhile, the girl said whatever she wanted. There has never been such an insult.

Sophia’s mother came up and asked, what happened, father. But I could not answer. I don’t understand what happened. Sophia said something. As soon as Sophia came towards me with the glass in her hand, I took the glass and put it on the table.

– I told you, your groom wants water. My anger increased a little at the words of this little naughty girl. I didn’t understand before that the girl is so naughty.

I have no desire to teach in this situation. But what happened to me did not go well. It feels good to walk in the light of sodium. But the mind is as bad as before. , Beautiful, the mind is also very good. All in all, perfect. But why did it happen suddenly today?

Just a few days ago, the girl made me breakfast and fed me. She also talked for a while. She doesn’t like me, not even that. Mr.

As soon as I climbed the stairs, someone called from behind. I was not in a good mood.

Now again. I thought I would not talk to anyone. Standing. At this time I was a little annoyed to see Mia. Once this girl started talking, I don’t notice anywhere else. I looked at Mia and said.

– Say something?

– Actually from tuition?

-Yes.

– I’ll wait for you tomorrow after college. Will you come?

– Let’s see. Saying the word and I did not stand. I went up the stairs. Mia.

She lives in the house next to ours. She is new. Even though the girl is beautiful to look at, her feelings towards her do not work. In fact, I do not understand how such a beautiful girl fell in love with me.

However, I do not have such good eyes. My eyes are stuck on Emma. Today when I was coming home after varsity to meet Pfizer.

The girl in college dress is standing for the rickshaw. Seeing me, the girl called a little louder.

– I couldn’t get a rickshaw. It’s better now. I can go with you. I tried to put a smile on Pfizer’s face.

Despite not wanting to, I have to take him with a smile on my face. But the matter was against my mind. I slept without eating at night. I broke my sleep on Emma’s phone.

I wouldn’t have been surprised to receive Emma’s phone call this morning if it hadn’t happened yesterday.

– Can you see me?

-Why, will you talk for a while more?

– You can understand it only when you see it. I agreed with Emma’s words. I hung up the phone, had a fresh breakfast, and left for the place called Emma.

In fact, those who come here either bring their wives or their girlfriends. Since I don’t have any of these two, I didn’t come. As soon as I came, I saw Emma appear. The girl can’t even look up properly. Maybe she is ashamed. Before I said anything, Emma said.

– Sorry. In fact, I did not understand your lie. Besides, my anger was not there. Emma’s words, I looked at her again. It’s over. I looked at Emma and said.

Can I know the reason for the anger?

-I actually saw a girl with you on her way home tomorrow, sitting in a rickshaw.

– What happened to this anger? – I can’t stand any other girl beside you. Emma lowered her head a little more by saying this word. I pushed him forward and said.

– Let’s see if this girl is tolerated. Emma looked at me and took the phone in her hand. I did not understand what she understood when she saw the pic.

– I don’t like this kind of cloudy pick, from now on I will put it on the screen

.

-But when are you picking me up?

– Many days ago. You were giving me breakfast then.

– It’s not right to pick someone up in secret.

– Now you know.

-Hmm.

-Love? Emma smiled at my words and held my hand tightly and said.

-Hum, love, I love you a lot.