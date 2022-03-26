Why did RCB leave the leadership? Virat Kohli informed

Why did he step down from the RCB? That is what ‘King Kohli’ said before the start of IPL this time.

Before the T20 World Cup last year, the Indian team announced his resignation. Then Virat Kohli dropped Royal Challengers Bangalore before the start of the second round of IPL. But why has he stepped down from the RCB? That is what ‘King Kohli’ said before the start of IPL this time.

During the practice at RCB, Virat spoke to the team’s media team. He said: “Sometimes there is a time when you want to go back to the old days. Over the years, when you have to take the pressure of batting as well as captaincy, you always have different plans in mind. The problem is, I am a person who does not want to be a part of the team for captaincy. There is no value in captaincy if I do not contribute with the bat. The team is being formed anew. The side has decided to focus on the side again. That’s what I’m enjoying now. But not being captain doesn’t mean I have no responsibility to the team. I’m always with the team. I’m ready to help Faf in any way I can. “

No more controversy. Virat is coming on the stage of an IPL again by expressing straightforward words. The RCB of Faf du Plessis will take on Mayank Agarwal against the Punjab Kings on Sunday.