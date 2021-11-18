Four essential things for oily skin

Oily skin can become more sticky if you do not use the right products.

So owners of oily skin need to be extra careful.

A report published in Femina.in reveals some essential ingredients for oily skin owners.

There are two things that can never be forgotten in oily skincare, first is to take proper care of regular skincare and use non-greasy and non-greasy products as cosmetics.

Blotting paper

Blotting paper is useful to reduce the instant oily feeling of oily skin. These papers quickly absorb excess oil and come to a matte finish. These papers work in any situation with or without makeup. So owners of oily skin can always keep blotting paper at hand.

Mattifying loose powder

Loose powder is very effective in reducing the oiliness of those who have oily skin. Even if you do not use foundation when going out, you can use only loose powder after using moisturizer or sunblock. It reduces the oiliness of the face and makes it look fresh for a long time. Moreover, it can be reused at any time of the day.

Clay mask

Clay mask works quite nicely for oily skin. It absorbs excess oil from the mouth. As a result, it looks fresh. A clay mask is useful to detoxify the skin and get better results quickly. It keeps the pores free from dirt and germs and reduces the problem of acne, blackheads, etc.

Oil-free foaming cleanser

There is no substitute for using a proper facewash to keep skin looking good. It is not advisable to use oil-based, cream, or milk cleansers on oily skin. Oil-free foaming face wash should be used on such skin. As a result, the skin can be cleansed without adding extra oil through cosmetics and the risk of acne is reduced.