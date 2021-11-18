How to easily remove makeup?

Makeup covers skin blemishes. However, if not lifted properly, various problems can occur on the skin.

According to a report published in Femina.in, there is an easy way to get rid of makeup.

Wash the face after makeup wipes

Many of us do not wash our face using face wash after using makeup wipes. This is a big mistake. These wipes work well to clean the skin before washing the face. Wash your mouth with water after using wash face only if you use a moisturizer on the skin, acne, rash, and may lead to Black Head.

So first you have to use wipes. Afterward, you have to wash your face well and use moisturizer.

Clean as well

A face wash that is capable of lifting makeup should be used. Apply face wash on face and wait for 15 to 20 seconds. And the whole face should be cleaned by massaging the hairline and around the ears well.

Steam in the mouth

The easiest way to get 100% makeup off your face is to steam your face. Steaming before applying makeup opens the pores. And the excess part comes out from the depths of the skin.

Mycenaean water

Mycelia Water is one of the best cosmetics for cleansing the skin. It helps to remove makeup as well as retain moisture in the skin.

Paying extra attention to the eyes

Eye makeup is the most difficult to remove. So it is safe to apply makeup with specially made cosmetics for the eyes.

Cosmetics that are compatible with the skin and capable of lifting eye makeup should be chosen.

Use cotton balls

After a lot of effort, complete makeup may not come out of the skin. In that case, you have to take the help of a cotton ball.

If necessary, the makeup remover should be wiped off again with a cotton ball. This simple step helps to keep the skin free from acne and blackheads.