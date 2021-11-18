Want to avoid the risk of stroke, heart attack? Find out exactly how much salt to eat every day

Many people think that playing too much salt increases the amount of water in the body and the body looks much more swollen. And so those who are dieting to lose weight, reduce the amount of salt in the diet. But does eating too much salt really increase weight? According to expert nutritionists, this idea is not entirely correct. Excessive salt intake can lead to multiple health problems.

Salt is an essential ingredient in our daily diet. Cooking without salt is almost impossible. But many of us also know that eating too much salt increases blood pressure. Excessive salt intake not only raises blood pressure but can also lead to multiple health problems. Increases the risk of heart attack, stroke! At least that’s what the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

A study a year ago found that more than 1.7 million people die each year from excess sodium buildup. And salt maintains the supply or balance of sodium in the body. In a three-day conference held in Delhi in 2016, international neuroscientists said that 20 percent of brain stroke patients in India are under 40 years of age.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), no more than 5 grams of salt per day should be consumed. Researchers surveyed people in 18 countries and found that in many cases people in most countries ate more than 5 grams of salt a day. According to the study, the average person in the world consumes 3.95 grams of salt. However, people living in Central Asia tend to eat salt the most. A person living in this area consumes an average of about 5.51 grams of salt per day. In India, a person consumes an average of about 10 grams of salt a day, which is twice the prescribed amount.

According to a recent survey in India, a person consumes an average of 9.5 grams of salt per day in Delhi and Haryana and an average of 10.4 grams per person per day in Andhra Pradesh. According to the World Health Organization, the habit of eating too much salt greatly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. So if you want to stay healthy, refrain from eating more than 5 grams of salt (one teaspoon) every day.